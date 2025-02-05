The Philippine lower house of Congress on Wednesday endorsed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of the country's firebrand former president, paving the way for a rare trial in the Senate.

A bill of impeachment will be sent to the upper house, where the 23 senators would serve as jurors in proceedings that could result in the removal of Duterte and her lifetime disqualification from holding office.

Duterte would be the Philippines' second most senior official to face removal from office.