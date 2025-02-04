U.S. President Donald Trump backed away from his threat to impose steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada on Monday, leaders of those countries said, but U.S. tariffs on China were still due to take effect within hours.

Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said they had agreed to bolster border enforcement efforts in response to Trump's demand to crack down on immigration and drug smuggling. That would pause 25% tariffs due to take effect on Tuesday for 30 days, both leaders said.

Trudeau said Canada would deploy new technology and personnel along its border with the United States to stop the flow of fentanyl. There was no immediate confirmation from the White House, but Trump told reporters that a phone call with Trudeau went "very well."