UFO fans are increasingly active in Japan where lawmakers have called for official investigations on the phenomena and UFO events have attracted many visitors.
The trend, which followed U.S. developments including the establishment of a special organization to analyze eyewitness information and other data, "may reflect a sense of social anxiety," an expert says.
Some Japanese municipalities are hoping to leverage on a return of the UFO boom for regional revitalization.
