The Japanese government is considering offering medical care in the world's fourth-largest economy for sick and wounded residents of Gaza, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said.
Ishiba told a parliamentary session on Monday that his administration is working on a policy to provide support in Japan for "those who are ill or injured in Gaza."
He said that educational opportunities could also be offered to people from Gaza, which is under a fragile ceasefire with Israel.
