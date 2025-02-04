U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped new tariffs on Chinese goods, partly in response to Beijing's alleged role in a deadly opioid epidemic in the United States.
Washington has long accused Beijing of turning a blind eye to the deadly fentanyl trade, which U.S. authorities estimate caused tens of thousands of deaths a year. China denies responsibility.
Here is a look at where the issue currently stands:
