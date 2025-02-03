Demonstrators descended on Berlin Sunday to protest last week's decision by Germany's conservatives to make overtures to the far right ahead of this month's legislative election, drawing at least 160,000 people, according to police.

Organizers said 200,000 people had turned out to denounce the breach by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany's unwritten agreement not to work with the far right at the national level, in place since World War II.

After the rally started just outside the Bundestag, Germany's parliament building, some protesters chanted slogans including "Shame on you CDU" before moving on towards the party's headquarters.