Former allies and self-declared enemies of Syria's ousted president Bashar Assad are flooding the country's digital space with disinformation aimed at destabilizing the fragile new order by sparking sectarian strife, analysts say.

During Syria's civil war, opposing forces weaponized cyberspace to try to influence the conflict. Now there are fears online disinformation is derailing the transition of power after Sunni Islamist rebels defeated Assad in December.

Both domestic and foreign actors, including from Russia, China, Iran and Israel, are believed to be involved in online disinformation and "weaponizing narratives," analysts say.