Authorities are still struggling to rescue a 74-year-old truck driver who has been trapped in a massive sinkhole in eastern Saitama Prefecture since Jan. 28.

The biggest challenge for the operation, now in its seventh day, is that the sinkhole continues to expand, complicating the rescue efforts.

“It may take more time to rescue (the individual) and restore (the roads)," Saitama Gov. Motohiro Ono said at the beginning of a task force meeting open to media on Sunday evening.