The Meteorological Agency on Monday warned of heavy snow, storms and very rough sea mainly on the Sea of Japan side of the nation this week from Tuesday.

The winter atmospheric pattern with high pressure in the west and low pressure in the east is likely to continue from Tuesday, leading to a forecast of the coldest weather of the season around Saturday, the agency said.

The agency urged people to be on high alert for possible traffic disruptions.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday, snowfall is predicted to reach 70 centimeters in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions as well as Gifu Prefecture, 50 cm in Hokkaido and the Kinki and Chugoku regions, 30 cm in the northern Kyushu region, 20 cm in the Shikoku region and 15 cm in the southern Kyushu region.

In the following 24 hours through 6 a.m. Thursday, 100 cm of snowfall is predicted in Hokuriku, 70 cm in Tohoku and Gifu, 50 cm in Hokkaido, Kinki and Chugoku, 40 cm in Shikoku, 30 cm in northern Kyushu and 15 cm in southern Kyushu.

The agency predicts gusts of up to 126 kph in Hokkaido and 108 kph in Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kinki and Chugoku on Wednesday.

Translated by The Japan Times