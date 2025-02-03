The Imperial Household Agency's Instagram account, launched in April last year primarily to share updates on Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's official activities, has garnered significant attention and seen a positive reception.

With the account now boasting over 1.8 million followers, the agency is now aiming to further engage the audience. Challenges continue, however, for the agency's overall public relations efforts.

The account features photos and videos captured by members of the Public Relations Office of the agency's General Affairs Division, as well as by photographers commissioned by the agency.