The United States wants Ukraine to hold elections, potentially by the end of the year, especially if Kyiv can agree upon a truce with Russia in the coming months, President Donald Trump's top Ukraine official said.

Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, said in an interview that Ukrainian presidential and parliamentary elections, suspended during the war with Russia, "need to be done."

"Most democratic nations have elections in their time of war. I think it is important they do so," Kellogg said. "I think it is good for democracy. That's the beauty of a solid democracy, you have more than one person potentially running."