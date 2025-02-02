A Medevac plane that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia killed one person on the ground and left 19 others hospitalized, in addition to killing all six people on board the aircraft, the city’s mayor said Saturday.

"This is a tragedy in our City. People lost their lives and many injured in this horrific crash and the damage is significant,” Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker posted Saturday on X. "We can officially disclose 6 perished in the plane. At least one more person perished in the incident,” she said.

The Learjet 55 plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a Philadelphia airport, and carried two passengers: A child patient and the youth’s mother, as well as four crew members, according to Shai Gold, an official with operator Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, in a post on LinkedIn. All were Mexican citizens, Mexico’s foreign affairs ministry said in a post on X.