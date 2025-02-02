Yangon resident Aung Ko Gyi browses stalls for a solar power kit he can use to weather the blackouts that have become a constant feature of life in Myanmar four years on from a military coup.

"I need power supply to use (at) night, to use computer for my business and to use for internet connection," the 64-year-old said at the country's biggest annual solar exhibition.

Power outages are common in his township, a result of rolling blackouts scheduled by the junta government as it battles for control of areas seized by rebel groups.