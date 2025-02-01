Jackeline Vera built a loyal following of tens of thousands of followers on TikTok posting "chismes,” or gossip, about celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro.

That was until Donald Trump was elected president for a second time and promised the largest mass deportation in U.S. history. It was only then that Vera, who makes her living as a content creator in Chicago, began posting about politics.

What began as a series of missives decrying Trump’s executive orders grew into a campaign to track sightings of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in pursuit of undocumented migrants. The videos, set against a backdrop listing the latest raids, grew so popular — and the sightings so frequent — that Vera started a crowd-sourced spreadsheet and map to keep up with tips as her follower count soared.