Heavy snow is expected to fall mainly along the mountains in central and eastern Japan from Sunday to Monday, as a low-pressure system moves eastward around the southern coast of Japan's Honshu main island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday.

With snow also forecast for Tokyo's 23 wards and other flat areas, the agency is warning of possible traffic disruptions caused by snow and icy roads.

According to JR East, delays and cancellations may occur on some train lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Metropolitan Expressway is urging drivers to use snow tires.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday, snowfall is predicted to reach 20 centimeters in Koshin, 10 centimeters each in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, Tokyo's Tama, and Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, 5 cm in the mountainous area of northern Kanto, 3 cm in the southern Kanto plain including Tokyo's 23 wards, and 1 cm in the northern Kanto plain.

Over the next 24 hours, snowfall of 10 cm is forecast for the northern Kanto mountainous area and Koshin, 5 cm for Chichibu, Tama and Hakone, 3 cm for the northern Kanto plain and 1 cm for the southern Kanto plain.