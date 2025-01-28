Supporters of a prosecutor in Japan allegedly raped by her boss submitted a petition with 58,000 signatures to the government on Monday calling for a thorough investigation, organizers said.

Kentaro Kitagawa, who is in his 60s, is accused of assaulting the woman at his official residence in 2018 when he headed the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

The woman says she was drunk and unable to resist, and Kitagawa was arrested and charged after she came forward with her accusations last year.

At the first hearing in October, Kitagawa apologized for causing "serious damage" to the woman and said he would not contest the charges.

But in December, he changed course, with his lawyer telling reporters that his client was unaware she was unable to resist and believed there was consent.

The following day, the woman held a news conference — with her face hidden and not revealing her name — and broke down in tears.

"We were just a boss and a subordinate, and I was too drunk to resist at the time," local media quoted her as saying.

Her supporters submitted the petition to the justice ministry on Monday, calling for Kitagawa to be "thoroughly investigated" to give "the female prosecutor dignity, justice and honor."

"We submitted the petition, but we didn't receive an immediate comment from the justice ministry official who received it," said Yukiko Yamazaki, one of supporters.

A ministry official confirmed that they had received the petition.