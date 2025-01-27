Kalanguak Absalonsen was born in Greenland in 1971 and adopted a few years later by a Danish family without her mother's informed consent, cutting her off from her Inuit culture for more than 50 years.

Now she wants Denmark to compensate her for her wrongful adoption.

"My mother didn't know what it meant when she signed the paper, that she wouldn't be allowed to have any contact with me," the 53-year-old said in her Copenhagen apartment.