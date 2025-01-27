Wearing a respirator, goggles, gloves and white protective booties, Shaun Kearney gazed at his house in Sunset Mesa, a coastal community next to Pacific Palisades. It survived the fires destroying Los Angeles, but the weekend forecast is for a different problem: rain.

Kearney needs to seal a hole in the roof to stop precipitation that he fears will be laced with toxins.

The hazardous chemicals belched from burning homes and cars are the biggest concern for Kearney as he thinks about recovery and rebuilding that he believes will take years.