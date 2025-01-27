Fuji TV President Koichi Minato and Shuji Kanoh, the chairman of the broadcaster’s parent Fuji Media Holdings, announced on Monday that they will resign to take responsibility for how the broadcaster handled sexual misconduct allegations against former presenter Masahiro Nakai.

Kenji Shimizu, an executive at Fuji Media Holdings, will replace Minato as president starting Tuesday.

The decision came after an emergency board meeting held earlier in the day.