Flying through Bangkok's cloudless blue skies, a small aircraft sprays a white mist over a thick haze of pea soup smog below.

This is Thailand's desperate, unproven attempt at reducing the oppressive air pollution over its capital, which on Thursday reached eight times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum average.

The scourge has made more than a million people ill since late 2023 and cost Thailand more than $88 million in medical expenses, the public health ministry said earlier this month.