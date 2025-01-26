Belarusians voted on Sunday in an election set to hand President Alexander Lukashenko a seventh term, prolonging his three-decade authoritarian rule.
Lukashenko — a 70-year-old former collective farm boss — has been in power in reclusive, Moscow-allied Belarus since 1994.
Speaking after casting his vote in the capital Minsk, the self-avowed "dictator" dismissed critics of his rule and said he could release political prisoners as long as they asked him for a pardon.
