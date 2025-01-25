U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at abortion access in the United States and overseas Friday, after promising activists rallying in Washington that he would protect the "historic gains" of the anti-abortion movement.

Trump revoked two executive orders signed by Joe Biden protecting abortion access, which the former president put in place after the Supreme Court's seismic decision to overturn the constitutional right to the procedure in 2022.

Biden had moved to protect access to abortion pills and women's ability to travel to states where the procedure is not banned for care, among other things.