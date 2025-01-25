The board of Fuji Television Network will meet on Monday as the broadcaster comes under fire over its approach to alleged sexual misconduct involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The board is expected to discuss the company's response to calls for Fuji Television executives, including President Koichi Minato, to take responsibility over the scandal.

The company plans to hold an open news conference after the board meeting.

News reports say that a Fuji TV employee was involved in the incident in which Nakai allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in June 2023 and paid a large amount of money to her to settle the case.

The broadcaster had released a statement that denied an employee's involvement in the scandal. But it set up a committee of independent lawyers on Thursday to investigate the matter. The committee will come up with a report, possibly by the end of March.

Fuji TV had kept airing shows hosted by Nakai despite the allegations.

At a news conference on Jan. 17, only a limited number of media were invited and no video was allowed.

The broadcaster's approach has drawn heavy criticism, prompting many companies to pull their commercials from the network. At a meeting of employees on Thursday, many called on Minato and other executives to step down.