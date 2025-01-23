Harassment by customers is pushing part-time workers to quit their jobs quickly, a survey conducted by Japanese job information provider Mynavi suggested Wednesday.

In the survey, 34.2% of companies that had experienced customer harassment problems saw part-time workers quit within one month of employment. By contrast, only 22.7% of companies without customer harassment problems had such rapid staff departures.

Meanwhile, 36.7% of respondents said that they have not taken measures to prevent customer harassment.

Of those that have taken such measures, about 30% said they have drawn up basic guidelines against customer harassment, and around 10% each said that they interview employees to detect customer harassment, and that they have set up consultation windows.

The proportion of companies whose part-time workers faced customer harassment, such as yelling, within the past year was 45.7%.

The survey was conducted online in November and December 2024, receiving valid responses from 1,500 company officials who have been involved in hiring part-time workers within the past year.