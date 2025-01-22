Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Laotian counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone, met in Tokyo on Tuesday and agreed to launch talks between the two countries' vice foreign and defense ministers to boost security cooperation.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, the two countries also issued a joint statement calling for upgrading their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

At a joint news conference, Ishiba stressed that he wants to further develop bilateral ties by working with the Laotian prime minister.

The Laotian leader unveiled a plan to extend visa exemptions for Japanese visitors to Laos from the current 15 days to 30 days.

The two leaders also agreed to expand trade, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and to collaborate for a free and open Indo-Pacific.