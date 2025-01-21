U.S. President Donald Trump has outraged environmental activists by announcing the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord for the second time.
The U.S. has a long history of failing to ratify international agreements, yet many continue to exert strong influence on global policy without the world's most powerful nation.
The U.S. is the only member of the United Nations not to have ratified the convention, though the country exercises influence with observer status.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.