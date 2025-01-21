A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Taiwan on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with local authorities reporting three people briefly trapped in a collapsed house and two stuck in elevators.
The shallow quake caused buildings in the capital Taipei to shake as it struck at 12:17 a.m. local time 12 kilometers north of Yujing, a mango-growing district in southern Taiwan.
No major damage was reported.
