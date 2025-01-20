Three Israeli hostages were reunited with their mothers and Palestinians returned to their bombed-out neighborhoods on Sunday with the start of a ceasefire suspending a 15-month-old war that has devastated Gaza and inflamed the Middle East.

In Tel Aviv, hundreds of Israelis cheered and wept in a square outside the defense headquarters as a live broadcast from Gaza showed the three hostages getting into a Red Cross vehicle surrounded by Hamas fighters.

The Israeli military said Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari had been reunited with their mothers and released a video showing them in apparent good health. Damari, who lost two fingers when she was shot the day she was abducted, smiled and embraced her mother as she held up a bandaged hand.