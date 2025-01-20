Cedar pollen was observed in Tokyo on Jan. 8 — a month earlier than last year and the earliest since the Tokyo Metropolitan Government began pollen counts in 1985.
The metropolitan government announced the findings on Friday.
Tokyo government officials are urging people to take steps to prevent and mitigate hay fever symptoms, as pollen counts are expected to increase in the coming weeks.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.