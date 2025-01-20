David Wei had to carry his nephew on his back for 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) after the younger man suffered a heart attack, staggering down a road being repaired in rural China, while an ambulance took 90 minutes to drive out from the city and save him.

By the time the nephew had his second cardiac arrest last year, at age 53, that section of the road to his village had been fixed, but a delay in calling the ambulance meant it could not arrive in time.

"If we'd lived in the city he might have had a chance," said 60-year-old Wei, sitting by a charcoal-burning brazier in his two-story home in the mountains of Duan Yao county, in China's southern region of Guangxi.