The Aichi Prefectural Government said Sunday that outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed at three chicken farms and a quail farm in the central prefecture.

Two of the three chicken farms are in the city of Handa and the other in the city of Tokoname. The quail farm is located in the town of Agui.

The prefectural government of Chiba the same day announced avian flu cases at three chicken farms in the cities of Choshi and Asahi.

A total of about 1.44 million birds at the seven farms and related facilities will be destroyed.

The number of avian flu cases confirmed at chicken and other farms in the country this season rose to 39.

According to the Aichi government, the four farms in the prefecture reported the deaths of many chickens and quails to local livestock hygiene centers over the past week. Rapid tests showed positive results, and infections were confirmed in subsequent genetic tests.

The three farms in Chiba reported the deaths of chickens to local authorities Saturday. Rapid and genetic tests confirmed infections later.