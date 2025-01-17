On one side of the street lie the ashes of ruined houses, lost to the huge blazes that defeated Los Angeles firefighters when hydrants ran dry.

On the other side, a small village of shops is still intact, watched over by tanker trucks and an army of private firemen.

More than a week after enormous blazes spread unchecked through swaths of America's second-largest metropolis, questions are being asked about how some of the city's superrich seem to have survived almost unscathed.