Qatar faced criticism over its mediation between Israel and Hamas, but after more than a year of war in Gaza, the tiny emirate emerged a winner after it announced a ceasefire deal.

The joint mediation was carried out with the United States and Egypt but centered on the small, gas-rich peninsula which is home to 3 million people.

Qatar hosts Hamas' political office, giving it unique access to the group — but also fueling accusations that it supports the Palestinian militants, which Doha has always denied.