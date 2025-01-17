Hamas is expected to release the first hostages under a Gaza ceasefire deal on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Friday.

If successful, the ceasefire would halt fighting that has razed much of heavily urbanized Gaza, killed over 46,000 people, and displaced most of the tiny enclave's prewar population of 2.3 million several times over, according to local authorities.

The Israeli Cabinet will meet to give final approval to the deal with militant group Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza and a release of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday, following concerns the accord may be delayed.

In Gaza itself, Israeli warplanes kept up intense strikes, and the Civil Emergency Service said on Friday that at least 101 people, including 58 women and children, had been killed since the deal was announced.

With long-standing divisions apparent among ministers, Israel delayed meetings expected on Thursday when the Cabinet was expected to vote on the pact, blaming Hamas for the hold-up.

Hamas said it was committed to the deal.

But in the early hours of Friday, Netanyahu's office said approval was imminent and the restricted security Cabinet is due to meet on Friday before a full Cabinet meeting to ratify the deal that will be held later.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed by the negotiating team that agreements have been reached on a deal to release the hostages," his office said in a statement.