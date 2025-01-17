Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday again refused investigators' efforts to question him over his failed martial law bid, as the deadline on his detention neared.

Yoon threw the nation into chaos on Dec. 3 when he attempted to impose martial law, citing the need to combat threats from "anti-state elements."

But his bid lasted just six hours, as the soldiers he directed to storm parliament failed to stop lawmakers from voting to reject martial law.