Japanese ruling party executives and Chinese Premier Li Qiang met in Beijing on Wednesday and agreed to seek the stable development of Japan-China relations.

During their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama is believed to have handed Li a letter from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Moriyama is also believed to have told the Chinese side that Ishiba is eager to visit China at an early date.

Li said that China-Japan relations are currently in a critical period for improvement and development, and stressed the need to enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation and manage confrontation points.

Moriyama told Li that he wants to frankly discuss what is needed to make people in both countries feel that it is good that Japan-China relations have developed.

Makoto Nishida, secretary-general of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, asked Li to visit Japan at an early date.

Moriyama and Nishida arrived in China on Monday and participated in the first dialogue meeting between the Japanese and Chinese ruling parties in six years and three months on Tuesday.