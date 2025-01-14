Mahjong — associated in the past with gambling, smoking cigarettes and playing all night — is now becoming a casual mind sport enjoyed among not only the elderly but also young people and children.
Such a shift comes thanks to the launch of M.League, a professional mahjong league, and the popularity of mahjong gaming apps on smartphones.
In the city of Hiroshima, there are even mahjong lessons for children.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.