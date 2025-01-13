With some elections set for the summer, Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is looking to beef up support for local elections in a bid to build momentum for his party.

Noda participated in gatherings of candidates for the assembly election for the city of Kitakyushu on Friday and Saturday to call for support.

In his stump speech, Noda talked about CDP’s strategies in parliament with the minority government.