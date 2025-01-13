Indian farmer Govind Singh traveled for nearly two days by train to reach what he believes is the "land of the gods" — just one among legions of Hindu pilgrims joining the largest gathering of humanity.

The millennia-old Kumbh Mela, a sacred show of religious piety and ritual bathing that opens Monday, is held at the site where the holy Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

This edition of the mega fair, in the north Indian city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh state, is believed to be the biggest ever.