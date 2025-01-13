Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai urged Muslim leaders on Sunday not to "legitimize" the Afghan Taliban government and to "show true leadership" by opposing their curbs on women and girls' education.

"Do not legitimize them," she said at a summit on girls' education in Muslim nations being held in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

"As Muslim leaders, now is the time to raise your voices, use your power. You can show true leadership. You can show true Islam," said 27-year-old Yousafzai.