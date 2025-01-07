Jean-Marie Le Pen, who died Tuesday age 96, was the far-right bogeyman of French politics, infamously dismissing the Holocaust as a detail of history and spending half a century whipping up anger over immigration.
The co-founder of the far-right National Front — later renamed the National Rally (RN) — was eventually booted out of the party by his daughter Marine for anti-Semitism.
A former paratrooper, Le Pen sent shock waves through France in 2002 when he made it to the second round of the presidential election, which was won by Jacques Chirac.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.