With Donald Trump's allies in open warfare ahead of his inauguration, analysts see the latest hostilities between his billionaire backers and working-class base as a preview of tensions that threaten to shatter his fragile coalition.

The furor over whether to welcome skilled foreign workers has exposed deep fault lines between the hardcore immigration hawks, who have been with Trump from the start, and the "tech bros," who spent a fortune getting the Republican reelected.

Threatening to grow into an irreparable schism, the row has prompted leading lights in Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) crusade to highlight what they see as the absurdity of a supposedly populist movement where the mega-rich call the shots.