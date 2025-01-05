Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in fighting in Russia's southern Kursk region.

Ukrainian and Western assessments say that some 11,000 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces occupy swaths of territory after staging a mass cross-border incursion in August.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy quoted a report from top Ukrainian commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as saying that the battles had taken place near the village of Makhnovka, not far from the Ukrainian border.