An award-winning political cartoonist for The Washington Post has announced her resignation after a cartoon depicting the newspaper's billionaire owner groveling before Donald Trump was rejected.

Ann Telnaes posted on Substack late Friday that this was the first time she "had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at."

The cartoon — which she included in her post — depicts Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, as well as Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and other media and tech moguls, kneeling and holding up bags of money before a massive Trump.