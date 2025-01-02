Japanese companies and individuals participating in this year's World Exposition in Osaka are preparing to show off advanced medical and artificial intelligence technologies.
The event is scheduled to kick off on Yumeshima, an artificial island, on April 13.
Around 160 participating nations and regions are aiming to showcase their cultures and economic ties with Japan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.