Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday vowed that his country would use 2025 to fight for an end to Russia's nearly 3-year-old invasion by any means necessary.

The Ukrainian leader's address caps a difficult year for the war-battered country, which has been fending off a better-resourced Russian army for nearly three years.

"May 2025 be our year," Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation just before the clock struck midnight in Kyiv.