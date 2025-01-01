Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday vowed that his country would use 2025 to fight for an end to Russia's nearly 3-year-old invasion by any means necessary.
The Ukrainian leader's address caps a difficult year for the war-battered country, which has been fending off a better-resourced Russian army for nearly three years.
"May 2025 be our year," Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation just before the clock struck midnight in Kyiv.
