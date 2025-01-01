100 YEARS AGO
Thursday, Jan. 1, 1925
The New Year is to see Japan well on the road to a new-born prosperity, with the Yen nearer its normal rate of exchange, a renaissance of industry and foreign trade and a restored confidence in Japan on the part of other nations, according to Dr. Takuma Dan, head of the far-flung Mitsui interests, who made this optimistic prediction in an exclusive interview with a representative of The Japan Advertiser yesterday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.