100 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 1, 1925

The New Year is to see Japan well on the road to a new-born prosperity, with the Yen nearer its normal rate of exchange, a renaissance of industry and foreign trade and a restored confidence in Japan on the part of other nations, according to Dr. Takuma Dan, head of the far-flung Mitsui interests, who made this optimistic prediction in an exclusive interview with a representative of The Japan Advertiser yesterday.