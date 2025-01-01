Emperor Naruhito, in his New Year's thoughts released through the Imperial Household Agency on Wednesday, expressed hope for world peace the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II is marked in 2025.

"I feel the importance of people recognizing their differences and working hand in hand to realize a peaceful world," the emperor said.

"The peace and prosperity of our country today have been built thanks to the tireless efforts by many people since the end of the war," he said.