Donald Trump has yet to move back into the White House and already fissures are opening in his coalition, amid squabbling between Elon Musk and his Silicon Valley "tech bros" and his hardcore Republican backers.

At the heart of the internecine sniping is Trump's central election issue — immigration — and the H1-B visas that allow companies to bring foreigners with specific qualifications to the United States.

The permits are widely used in Silicon Valley, and Musk — who himself came to the United States from South Africa on an H1-B — is a fervent advocate.