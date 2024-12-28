Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday hinted at the possibility of holding a snap election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on the same day as next summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

"It's possible," Ishiba told a television program. "There's no rule that says (they) can't be held at the same time."

Ishiba, who heads a minority government, would not survive a no-confidence motion against his Cabinet if opposition parties table it together.